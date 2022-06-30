Menu

Canada

Canada Day 2022: A list of fireworks shows in the Toronto area

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 9:22 am
Here is a list of fireworks displays happening in the Toronto area on Canada Day once night falls:

Toronto

  • Ashbridges Bay, located on Lake Shore Boulevard East in the Coxwell Avenue area
  • Stan Wadlow Park, near Woodbine and Cosburn avenues in the city’s east end
  • Milliken Park, located at McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East in north Scarborough
  • Mel Lastman Square in North York, north of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue
  • Downsview Park, located in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West in North York

Mississauga

  • Celebration Square / city hall, located at 300 City Centre Dr.
  • Port Credit Memorial Park, located near Lakeshore and Stavebank roads
  • Streetsville Memorial Park, located near Queen and Main streets
  • Westwood Square Mall in Malton, near Goreway and Morning Star drives

Brampton

  • Chinguacousy Park, in the area of Bramalea Road and Queen Street East

Caledon

  • Albion Hills Conservation Area
Oakville

  • Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park, located on Ontario Street in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Nelson Street

Burlington

  • Spencer Smith Park, located in the area of Lakeshore Road and Brant Street
Milton

  • Milton Fairgrounds, located at 136 Robert St.

Vaughan

  • Canada’s Wonderland

Markham

  • Markham Centre, in the Birchmount Road Enterprise Boulevard area

Richmond Hill

  • Richmond Green Park, located at 1300 Elgin Mills Rd. E., near Leslie Street
Aurora

  • Lambert Willson Park

Whitchurch-Stouffville

  • Stouffville Memorial Park

King

  • Kettleby Park

Newmarket

  • George Richardson Park on Bayview Parkway

East Gwillimbury

  • Mount Albert Lions Community Park, Located on Mt Albert Road near Highway 48

Georgina

  • The ROC, located on Civic Centre Road, north of Baseline Road

Pickering

  • Kinsmen Park, located on Sandy Beach Road

Ajax

  • Ajax Down’s, on Alexander’s Crossing north of Kingston Road East

Whitby

  • Victoria Fields Park

Oshawa

  • Lakeview Park

Clarington

  • Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex, in the area of Bowmanville Avenue and Highway 2

Scugog

  • Palmer Park, located on Water Street

Uxbridge

  • Elgin Park on Main Street South

Brock

  • Cannington MacLeod Park
  • Beaverton Fairgrounds
