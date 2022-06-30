Canada Day 2022: A list of fireworks shows in the Toronto area

Here is a list of fireworks displays happening in the Toronto area on Canada Day once night falls:
Toronto
- Ashbridges Bay, located on Lake Shore Boulevard East in the Coxwell Avenue area
- Stan Wadlow Park, near Woodbine and Cosburn avenues in the city’s east end
- Milliken Park, located at McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East in north Scarborough
- Mel Lastman Square in North York, north of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue
- Downsview Park, located in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West in North York
Mississauga
- Celebration Square / city hall, located at 300 City Centre Dr.
- Port Credit Memorial Park, located near Lakeshore and Stavebank roads
- Streetsville Memorial Park, located near Queen and Main streets
- Westwood Square Mall in Malton, near Goreway and Morning Star drives
Brampton
- Chinguacousy Park, in the area of Bramalea Road and Queen Street East
Caledon
- Albion Hills Conservation Area
Oakville
- Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park, located on Ontario Street in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Nelson Street
Burlington
- Spencer Smith Park, located in the area of Lakeshore Road and Brant Street
Milton
- Milton Fairgrounds, located at 136 Robert St.
Vaughan
- Canada’s Wonderland
Markham
- Markham Centre, in the Birchmount Road Enterprise Boulevard area
Richmond Hill
- Richmond Green Park, located at 1300 Elgin Mills Rd. E., near Leslie Street
Aurora
- Lambert Willson Park
Whitchurch-Stouffville
- Stouffville Memorial Park
King
- Kettleby Park
Newmarket
- George Richardson Park on Bayview Parkway
East Gwillimbury
- Mount Albert Lions Community Park, Located on Mt Albert Road near Highway 48
Georgina
- The ROC, located on Civic Centre Road, north of Baseline Road
Pickering
- Kinsmen Park, located on Sandy Beach Road
Ajax
- Ajax Down’s, on Alexander’s Crossing north of Kingston Road East
Whitby
- Victoria Fields Park
Oshawa
- Lakeview Park
Clarington
- Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex, in the area of Bowmanville Avenue and Highway 2
Scugog
- Palmer Park, located on Water Street
Uxbridge
- Elgin Park on Main Street South
Brock
- Cannington MacLeod Park
- Beaverton Fairgrounds
