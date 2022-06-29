Menu

Traffic

Toronto police won’t enforce some weekday parking rules on Canada Day

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 8:51 pm
Fred Yurichuk (right) holds out his Canadian Flag after being approached by another patriotic Canadian at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Canada Day, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. View image in full screen
Fred Yurichuk (right) holds out his Canadian Flag after being approached by another patriotic Canadian at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Canada Day, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Some on-street parking rules in Toronto will not be enforced on Canada Day, police have confirmed.

Rules will not be enforced and tickets will not be handed out in places where posted signs indicate parking regulations are in place from Monday to Friday, according to police.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada Day 2022: Ontario may get wet Friday night but the rest of the weekend’s a charm

Rush-hour routes will also not have parking rules enforced, meaning the public will be free to park along them on Canada Day.

Toronto police said all other areas will continue to see parking rules enforced by their officers on Friday, July 1.

