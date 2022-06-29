Toronto police won’t enforce some weekday parking rules on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Some on-street parking rules in Toronto will not be enforced on Canada Day, police have confirmed.

Rules will not be enforced and tickets will not be handed out in places where posted signs indicate parking regulations are in place from Monday to Friday, according to police.

Rush-hour routes will also not have parking rules enforced, meaning the public will be free to park along them on Canada Day.

Toronto police said all other areas will continue to see parking rules enforced by their officers on Friday, July 1.