Canada

Calgary Stampede Parade set to return following 2 years of cancellations due to COVID-19

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 8:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede Parade returns to kick off Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth' Calgary Stampede Parade returns to kick off Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
WATCH: Thousands of spectators will once again line the streets of downtown Calgary as the Stampede Parade returns in its full glory. Ina Sidhu has a parade preview.

The familiar sounds of music, children cheering and excited audiences — that’s what Calgary’s 9 Avenue at 3 Street S.E. will expect to see come July 8.

That’s where the iconic Calgary Stampede Parade is set to begin this year. The event will officially kick off the 10-day celebration.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and last around two hours. In a news release on Wednesday, officials with the Calgary Stampede said audiences can expect to see a lineup of more than 90 entrants this year, including marching bands, floats and mounted colour parties.

Click to play video: 'President of the Calgary Stampede on securing Kevin Costner' President of the Calgary Stampede on securing Kevin Costner
President of the Calgary Stampede on securing Kevin Costner – Jun 2, 2022

“The Calgary Stampede Parade Committee is eager to get back to doing what they love — putting on a full parade,” said Dwayne Spence, chair of the committee.

“We have assembled a terrific lineup with many of the traditional entries Calgarians look forward to seeing, as well as a few new surprises.”

Some other highlights in this year’s parade include a colourful new entry by the consulate of Mexico and another from Calgary’s Ukrainian community, who will be marching in solidarity with Ukrainians amid the ongoing war.

Men playing bagpipes in traditional kilts and some real-life sheriffs will also be taking part in the parade.

Read more: Academy Award winning actor Kevin Costner named 2022 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

The event will also see some famous faces this year, with parade marshal Kevin Costner and celebrity judge David Spence both set to make an appearance.

Spence, who has spent more than 40 years of experience as a meteorologist in Calgary, will select the parade entry that — in his opinion — best embodies the spirit of the Calgary Stampede.

The 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade will also welcome third-generation rancher John Scott as honorary parade marshal. His company, John Scott Productions, is heavily involved in the local film industry. For more than 50 years, it has showcased southern Alberta on the small and big screens.

The Calgary Stampede’s organizers said they also want to recognize the past two parade marshals. Both were selected as representatives despite the absence of a full parade over the last two years. Katari Right Hand (2021 marshal) and Filipe Masetti Leite (2020) will both be riding in this year’s parade.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on July 8, 30 acts — made up of more than 1,500 performers — will also be in attendance to help amp the crowd up before the official parade begins.

Following the parade, guests can enjoy free admission to Stampede Park between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Read more: Calgary Stampede canvas auction returns after pandemic delay

You can watch the parade live on Global Calgary’s website. It will also be broadcast live on television by Global Calgary.

Officials with the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth are promising a pre-pandemic event at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

For more information on this year’s event, click here.

