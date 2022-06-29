Menu

Canada

Fatal crash involving cyclist and semi-truck in downtown Vancouver, police investigating

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 3:59 pm
The VPD says officials are investigating a fatal crash in Vancouver, Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The VPD says officials are investigating a fatal crash in Vancouver, Wednesday morning. Submitted

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Yaletown Wednesday morning.

The crash took place in the intersection of Hornby and Pacific streets around 7:30 a.m., according to a witness.

Read more: Driver dies in fiery crash in Burnaby, B.C. despite ‘heroic’ efforts from witnesses

Police said the crash involved a cyclist and a semi-truck at the crosswalk of the intersection.

The VPD’s collision investigation unit is on scene and the area remains closed.

Click to play video: 'Fatal crash shuts down section of Boundary Road on Burnaby, Vancouver border' Fatal crash shuts down section of Boundary Road on Burnaby, Vancouver border
Fatal crash shuts down section of Boundary Road on Burnaby, Vancouver border

More information to come.

