Fatal crash involving cyclist and semi-truck in downtown Vancouver, police investigating

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Yaletown Wednesday morning.

The crash took place in the intersection of Hornby and Pacific streets around 7:30 a.m., according to a witness.

Police said the crash involved a cyclist and a semi-truck at the crosswalk of the intersection.

The VPD’s collision investigation unit is on scene and the area remains closed.

More information to come.

