Fatal crash involving cyclist and semi-truck in downtown Vancouver, police investigating

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Yaletown Wednesday morning.
The crash took place in the intersection of Hornby and Pacific streets around 7:30 a.m., according to a witness.
Police said the crash involved a cyclist and a semi-truck at the crosswalk of the intersection.
The VPD’s collision investigation unit is on scene and the area remains closed.
Fatal crash shuts down section of Boundary Road on Burnaby, Vancouver border
More information to come.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments