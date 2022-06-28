Driver dies in fiery crash in Burnaby, B.C. despite ‘heroic’ efforts from witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

A person died in a fiery single-vehicle collision on Boundary Road in Burnaby, B.C., early Tuesday morning.

Burnaby RCMP said officers were called to the stretch of road between Canada Way and 22nd Avenue at 12:44 a.m. to a report of a vehicle on fire as a result of a crash.

The vehicle, described as a Black Jeep Cherokee, was travelling northbound on Boundary when it struck a tree, police said. It then came to rest on the median where it caught fire.

Read more: Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist in serious condition

Police said a number of people driving by the crash scene stopped and attempted to save the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Sadly they were not able to save the person’s life.

1:10 Vancouver police investigate fatal crash at Hastings and Carrall Vancouver police investigate fatal crash at Hastings and Carrall – Mar 7, 2022

“We would like to thank the multiple witnesses who attempted to save the driver and contacted emergency services,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins of the Burnaby RCMP said Tuesday morning. “We understand that this type of event can be traumatic, however, the actions of the witnesses are nothing short of heroic.”

Read more: Man charged in 2021 fatal hit and run in Burnaby

Boundary Road between Canada Way and 22nd Avenue was closed for both north and south directions while police continue to investigate the collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dashcam video from Boundary Road between Grandview Highway and Kingsway Avenue between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2022-21218.

Story continues below advertisement

#Vancouver / #Burnaby – Boundary Rd blocked to traffic at Canada Way due to overnight collision pic.twitter.com/auJNB6YSCY — Katelin Owsianski (@KOwsianski) June 28, 2022