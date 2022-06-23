Menu

Traffic

Fatal crash on Highway 97 near Kelowna, B.C. airport: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 8:41 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP say a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Highway 97 and the north end of Old Vernon Road just before 4 p.m. Global News / File

Police in Kelowna, B.C., say a collision on Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport on Thursday afternoon was fatal.

According to the RCMP, a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Highway 97 and the north end of Old Vernon Road, just before 4 p.m.

Police say the northbound lanes of Highway 97 are closed at Airport Way, with northbound traffic being redirected onto Airport Way.

“The RCMP are requesting motorists avoid the area during this time,” police said in a press release, adding they are investigating. “Drivers can expect significant delays on northbound Highway 97.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam video, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

