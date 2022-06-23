Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna says crash cost $35K in damage, public help sought in finding driver

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 8:16 pm
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna says crash cost $35K in damage, public help sought' West Kelowna says crash cost $35K in damage, public help sought
The City of West Kelowna is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of an SUV who caused $35,000 in damage to a local park in April.

The City of West Kelowna is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of an SUV who caused $35,000 in damage to a local park in the spring.

On Thursday, the city released video of the incident, in which an older Nissan Pathfinder or Frontier lost control and hit some fencing and a bleacher.

The Pathfinder is light-coloured and had a canopy. It slammed into the fencing at approximately 5:15 a.m., with the city saying the driver was apparently unharmed.

Read more: Dashcam captures shocking West Kelowna accident

“However, the accident resulted in an estimated $35,000 in damages to the bleachers and a fence at Darroch Park,” said the city, referring to the ballfield adjacent to Mount Boucherie on East Boundary Road.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The city says it’s not interested in pursuing possible charges against the driver. Rather, it’s trying to recover costs through “the appropriate insurance channels.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the City of West Kelowna at 778-797-1000.

Click to play video: 'Trucker’s dashcam captures near miss on B.C. highway' Trucker’s dashcam captures near miss on B.C. highway
Trucker’s dashcam captures near miss on B.C. highway – Jun 12, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagCity of West Kelowna tagwest kelowna crash tagvehicle crashes into fence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers