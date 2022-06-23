West Kelowna says crash cost $35K in damage, public help sought in finding driver

Send this page to someone via email

The City of West Kelowna is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of an SUV who caused $35,000 in damage to a local park in the spring.

On Thursday, the city released video of the incident, in which an older Nissan Pathfinder or Frontier lost control and hit some fencing and a bleacher.

The Pathfinder is light-coloured and had a canopy. It slammed into the fencing at approximately 5:15 a.m., with the city saying the driver was apparently unharmed.

“However, the accident resulted in an estimated $35,000 in damages to the bleachers and a fence at Darroch Park,” said the city, referring to the ballfield adjacent to Mount Boucherie on East Boundary Road.

The city says it’s not interested in pursuing possible charges against the driver. Rather, it’s trying to recover costs through “the appropriate insurance channels.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the City of West Kelowna at 778-797-1000.

