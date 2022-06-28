Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Olympic Village stabbing

Vancouver police say a 50-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in the Olympic Village neighbourhood in May.
Jian Ying ‘Angela’ Du, 51, was found with fatal stab wounds inside a building near Ontario Street and First Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on May 1, by police responding to reports of a “disturbance.”
On Tuesday, police said the BC Prosecution Service had approved a murder charge against Jian Wei Wang, who remains in custody.
Trending Stories
At the time of his arrest in May, police said they believed the suspect and the victim knew one another.
19-year-old man dies in fight near South Vancouver nighclub
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments