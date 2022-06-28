Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Olympic Village stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a 50-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in the Olympic Village neighbourhood in May.

Jian Ying ‘Angela’ Du, 51, was found with fatal stab wounds inside a building near Ontario Street and First Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on May 1, by police responding to reports of a “disturbance.”

On Tuesday, police said the BC Prosecution Service had approved a murder charge against Jian Wei Wang, who remains in custody.

At the time of his arrest in May, police said they believed the suspect and the victim knew one another.

1:54 19-year-old man dies in fight near South Vancouver nighclub 19-year-old man dies in fight near South Vancouver nighclub – May 23, 2022