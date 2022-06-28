Menu

Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Olympic Village stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 6:45 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say a 50-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in the Olympic Village neighbourhood in May.

Jian Ying ‘Angela’ Du, 51, was found with fatal stab wounds inside a building near Ontario Street and First Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on May 1, by police responding to reports of a “disturbance.”

Read more: 51-year-old woman stabbed in Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2022

On Tuesday, police said the BC Prosecution Service had approved a murder charge against Jian Wei Wang, who remains in custody.

At the time of his arrest in May, police said they believed the suspect and the victim knew one another.

