Two men charged with second-degree murder in Hamilton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested in connection with Hamilton’s first murder of 2022.

Hamilton police say Owen Siverthorne and Janeil Gordon, both 21 years of age, are both charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Shane Grenier.

He was found lying on the ground in the area of Tisdale Street South and Erie Avenue on the evening of March 6th, suffering from a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after that.

At the time, police said they believed the 39-year-old Grenier was shot somewhere else in the city before he was dropped on Tisdale from a black BMW sedan.

On Wednesday, Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik told reporters that the accused were both acquaintances of Grenier and that drugs were involved in the motive behind the murder.

Story continues below advertisement

He also said that video evidence has been a “large component” of the case, especially as investigators had released images of the BMW.

“Residents in that area were extremely helpful for us, willingly giving us video and trying to assist because of the nature of the crime was quite horrific. So for that, we’re really grateful. It definitely set us off in the right direction.”

Read more: Police say alleged sex assault in central Hamilton sent woman to hospital with serious injuries

Detectives aren’t seeking any additional suspects in relation to the actual murder, although Berezuik said they do continue to investigate whether anyone else might have been involved.

He added that Grenier’s family is grateful to see some arrests after months of investigation.

“They’re very grateful, nice people, and we’re happy we could bring the next step of closure to them. It’s going to be a long court process as it normally is, so we’re hoping this is a step in the right direction for their healing.”

1:26 Police in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area investigating after threats made at schools Police in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area investigating after threats made at schools – Jun 3, 2022