Police identify 39-year-old man as Hamilton’s first homicide victim of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified a 39-year-old Hamilton man as the city’s first homicide victim of 2022.

Investigators say Shane Grenier was the individual found lying on the ground near Tisdale Street and Erie Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound on March 6.

“Shane’s family are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of their family member,” Hamilton police said in a release.

“In the wake of this crime, Shane’s family have requested privacy to grieve their loss.”

The victim died in hospital after paramedics rushed him to hospital around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Police release images of suspect vehicle in first homicide in Hamilton in 2022

In a presser on Monday, Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik said Grenier was known to police but it’s not clear why he would be targeted or why he was dumped where he was.

Story continues below advertisement

The detective said it’s believed he was shot somewhere else in the city before dropped off on Tisdale.

“I am pleading out to the neighbourhood and people with houses in that area to check their video cameras between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening for this particular BMW or any persons that may not fit the area or appear suspicious,” said Berezuik during the briefing.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the first homicide of the year after a 39-year-old male was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Ebert at 905-546-4167.#HamOnt READ MORE:https://t.co/FbX5ZscgUo — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 7, 2022

Investigators continue to search for a Black BMW sedan with four doors and silver rims.

Anyone with information on the matter can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4167.

Story continues below advertisement