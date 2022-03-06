Police searching for suspects in first homicide in Hamilton in 2022

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022.
In a tweet, police say it happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Tisdale Street and Erie Avenue, just south of Main Street East and west of Wentworth Street.
The male victim has not been identified but is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old.
Police say they’re working on identifying suspects, and that a dark sedan was seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 905-546-4167.
So far, no information has been revealed about the cause of the man’s death.
