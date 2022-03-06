Police searching for suspects in first homicide in Hamilton in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022.

In a tweet, police say it happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Tisdale Street and Erie Avenue, just south of Main Street East and west of Wentworth Street.

Hamilton Police are investigating the first homicide of 2022. There is a heavy police presence near Tisdale and Erie Ave in #HamOnt. The incident occurred just before 6 pm and the victim is an unidentified male between 30-40 years old. Police are working to develop … (1/2) — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 7, 2022

The male victim has not been identified but is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Police say they’re working on identifying suspects, and that a dark sedan was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-546-4167.

So far, no information has been revealed about the cause of the man’s death.