Police say alleged sex assault in central Hamilton sent woman to hospital with serious injuries

Police say they are seeking a man in an alleged sex assault in central Hamilton that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday morning.

Detectives say a 46-year-old woman was rushed to a trauma centre following an occurrence around 3 a.m. on Barton Street East between Emerald Street North and Oak Avenue.

“Hamilton Police were flagged down by a witness in the area of 353 Barton Street East after a female was found to be seriously assaulted in a nearby alleyway,” police said in a release.

“Investigators have determined based on evidence that this assault contained a sexual component and are treating this as a sexual assault investigation.”

#HamOnt Police continue to investigate an early morning sexual assault and are asking for the public's assistance in the identification of a suspect. READ MORE:https://t.co/3FRzpCM0aI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 27, 2022

Homicide detectives have taken on the probe into the incident and describe their suspect as young man who was wearing a black and white track suit.

It’s believed the suspect fled the area on foot westbound on Barton.

Officers canvassed residents in the nearby neighbourhood all day Monday looking for tips and security camera footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.