Crime

Man charged for having explosive, uttering threats in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 4:18 pm
Police say a Hamilton man is facing two charges for allegedly carrying an explosive device in the city's east side on June 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Police say a Hamilton man is facing two charges for allegedly carrying an explosive device in the city's east side on June 26, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man is facing a pair of charges for allegedly carrying an explosive device and uttering a threat in the city’s east end on Sunday night.

Hamilton Police (HPS) say the 50-year-old was arrested after a call for service around 7:30 p.m. from residents in the area of Ottawa Street North and Cannon Street East.

Truck hits overpass, shuts down lanes on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton: police

The incident mobilized the Explosive Disposal Unit who recovered and examined a device the suspect was carrying to potentially disarm it.

“The area was secured, roadway closed, a portion of street residents were evacuated and the remaining were placed into a shelter,” HPS spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst said.

The accused is facing two charges for possessing explosives and uttering a threat to cause bodily harm.

