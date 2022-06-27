Man charged for having explosive, uttering threats in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing a pair of charges for allegedly carrying an explosive device and uttering a threat in the city’s east end on Sunday night.

Hamilton Police (HPS) say the 50-year-old was arrested after a call for service around 7:30 p.m. from residents in the area of Ottawa Street North and Cannon Street East.

The incident mobilized the Explosive Disposal Unit who recovered and examined a device the suspect was carrying to potentially disarm it.

“The area was secured, roadway closed, a portion of street residents were evacuated and the remaining were placed into a shelter,” HPS spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst said.

The accused is facing two charges for possessing explosives and uttering a threat to cause bodily harm.

