Truck hits overpass, shuts down lanes on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 1:33 pm
Hamilton Police say lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway were closed for hours on June 27, 2022 after part of a truck hit an overpass. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

A crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in Hamilton involving a transport truck closed down eastbound lanes Monday morning.

In a social media post, Hamilton police spokesperson Const. Krista Lee Ernst said part of a transport truck hit the Upper Sherman overpass around 10 a.m. causing debris to spread on the roadway.

Read more: 3 children sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ont.

Eastbound lanes have since been restricted to one lane on the Linc between Upper Wentworth and Upper Gage.

The Upper Sherman overpass reopened just after 1 p.m. after being shut down between Limeridge Road East and Princip Street for several hours to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Trending Stories

No injuries have been reported.

More to come…

