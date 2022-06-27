Truck hits overpass, shuts down lanes on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton: police

A crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in Hamilton involving a transport truck closed down eastbound lanes Monday morning.
In a social media post, Hamilton police spokesperson Const. Krista Lee Ernst said part of a transport truck hit the Upper Sherman overpass around 10 a.m. causing debris to spread on the roadway.
Eastbound lanes have since been restricted to one lane on the Linc between Upper Wentworth and Upper Gage.
The Upper Sherman overpass reopened just after 1 p.m. after being shut down between Limeridge Road East and Princip Street for several hours to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
No injuries have been reported.
More to come…
