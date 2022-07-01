New ownership group at Elk Ridge Resort working to leave lasting mark

Send this page to someone via email

The new ownership group of the Elk Ridge Resort is looking to leave a lasting mark on the resort and golf course.

The new group is comprised of eight owners, all from Saskatchewan, called Route2SK Inc. One of the owners says it had to be a group of Saskatchewan folk taking over Elk Ridge.

“Forward-moving. A really good mindset. We have done a lot of work, a ton of work and we’re not done yet,” said Managing Partner, Ryan Danberg.

The resort is just outside Waskesiu in the Prince Albert National Park in northern Saskatchewan.

Elk Ridge has signed a multi-year deal with PGA Tour Canada to host events through 2028.

The organization cancelled a recent tournament due to excessive rainfall waterlogging the course, but the owners ponied up $40,000 for over 100 golfers. The winner, Cooper Dossey, from Austin, Texas, won $7,200 for shooting the best round of 62. There were also five golfers who split a pot of $3,000 for shooting an eagle on the 18th hole.

“Once you make the drive up here, you start to relax as there is a really great feeling of community,” said Darlene Tuleta Elk Ridge Sales and Marketing Manager.

“We have over 150 staff members working here from all over the province, some overseas. Different cultures working together, we pull it off,” said Ryan Wells, Elk Ridge’s golf pro.

The resort consists of a clubhouse, hotel, and housing areas full of cabins and homes and is about a 10-minute drive from Waskesiu Lake.

“The ownership group and all the managers are absolutely wonderful people to work for and under. It’s a great feeling to be up here in the summer.” Shayden Smith Elk Ridge Pro Shop employee.

Danberg says the resort always needed to be run by those born in Saskatchewan.

“Saskatchewan folk do it best,” said Danberg.

He adds hosting big events is crucial to further success at Elk Ridge.

“We host, we love people, have a different mindset. We are not afraid to talk to connect. Asking the questions, ‘Where are you from? Do you know?'” Danberg said.