Crime

Manitoba RCMP find stolen loot in Killarney after rash of thefts at golf courses

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 5:41 pm
Two men have been charged after several golf courses were broken into in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Two men have been charged after several golf courses were broken into in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Global News

Two men have been charged in connection with a string of break-ins at golf courses in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

RCMP say they came across a treasure trove of stolen items after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a home on Mountain Avenue in Killarney around 2 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Internet cable thefts worth up to $100K leads to 1 arrest in Winnipeg

When officers went to speak to the vehicle’s owner they say they noticed a pickup truck reported stolen from the Rossman Lake Golf and Country Club in Rossburn blocking the driveway.

An 18-year-old man from Killarney and a 23-year-old man from Deloraine were arrested later in the afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Bike thefts in Winnipeg' Bike thefts in Winnipeg
Bike thefts in Winnipeg – Apr 7, 2022

Police say they found unsecured firearm and numerous stolen items, including liquor, tools, chargers, batteries, clothes, keys to golf carts and keys to a cash register, in a search of the home.

The stolen goods are linked to break and enters reported at golf courses in Deloraine, Cartwright, Rossburn, Russell, Shoal Lake and Rocanville, Sask., police say.

Read more: Woman with baby robbed in broad daylight at Winnipeg library, police say

The 23-year-old suspect is facing a long list of charges including seven counts of break and enter. He remains in custody.

The 18-year-old suspect was released on a promise to appear in Killarney court Sept. 13. He is charged with possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

