Manitoba RCMP find stolen loot in Killarney after rash of thefts at golf courses

Two men have been charged in connection with a string of break-ins at golf courses in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

RCMP say they came across a treasure trove of stolen items after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a home on Mountain Avenue in Killarney around 2 p.m. Friday.

When officers went to speak to the vehicle’s owner they say they noticed a pickup truck reported stolen from the Rossman Lake Golf and Country Club in Rossburn blocking the driveway.

An 18-year-old man from Killarney and a 23-year-old man from Deloraine were arrested later in the afternoon.

Police say they found unsecured firearm and numerous stolen items, including liquor, tools, chargers, batteries, clothes, keys to golf carts and keys to a cash register, in a search of the home.

The stolen goods are linked to break and enters reported at golf courses in Deloraine, Cartwright, Rossburn, Russell, Shoal Lake and Rocanville, Sask., police say.

The 23-year-old suspect is facing a long list of charges including seven counts of break and enter. He remains in custody.

The 18-year-old suspect was released on a promise to appear in Killarney court Sept. 13. He is charged with possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

On June 10, Killarney #rcmpmb responded to a suspicious vehicle report that led to the recovery of a stolen truck, a search of a home & the arrest of 2 suspects who have been linked to multiple B&E reports to golf courses in western Manitoba. More info? https://t.co/vIuk91YH3F pic.twitter.com/CxmCKhxaU4 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 14, 2022