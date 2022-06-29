Menu

Traffic

City of Guelph to have environmental assessment done for Edinburgh Road rail crossing

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 9:33 am
GO Train about to cross Edinburgh Road in Guelph. View image in full screen
GO Train about to cross Edinburgh Road in Guelph. Ken Hashizume/CJOY

A proposed underpass at the Edinburgh Road rail crossing in Guelph is not sitting well with nearby residents.

An environmental assessment will be conducted to consider all options regarding the rail crossing near Waterloo Street.

The level crossing has been looked at to be replaced in favour of an underpass to facilitate the expansion of GO Train service along the Guelph-Kitchener corridor.

But Mayor Cam Guthrie said many residents in the area are not in favour of an underpass.

READ MORE: GO train speed limits increasing through Guelph

“We have to look at the full spectrum,” Guthrie said.

“Having the underpass as the default position is not the way the process works nor is it something that anyone really wants.”

City Council approved a motion on the environmental assessment on Monday.

Ward 3 Coun. Phil Allt said an underpass could not only disrupt traffic flow but also negatively affect those living in the area.

READ MORE: Guelph begins study to look at proposed changes to 5 railway crossings

“This would potentially require some properties to be expropriated,” Allt said.

“The big issue was neighbourhood disruption. The fear of what would happen to property values was another concern they had.”

Guthrie said the environmental assessment could take up to two years to complete.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
