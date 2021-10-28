Guelph begins study to look at proposed changes to 5 railway crossings

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says changes could be coming to several road-level railway crossings in Guelph as part of an effort to bring two-way all-day rail service to the Kitchener GO line.

On Thursday, the city announced that a study is getting underway that could lead to construction projects that will allow five crossings to meet safety regulations and current design standards in accordance with Transport Canada’s Railway Safety Act.

The following five rail crossings are being looked at:

Alma Street between Crimea and Inkerman streets

Edinburgh Road between Foster Avenue and Preston/Inkerman streets

Yorkshire Street between Foster Avenue and Preston Street

Glasgow Street at Kent Street

Watson Road just north of York Road

The study will also look at building a footbridge over the rails at Cityview Drive.

Things like traffic flow and connectivity for all road users are being assessed in the study, the city said.

The options for each crossing include doing nothing, separating a street and railway with an overpass, building a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists, or closing the crossing.

“To find the best solution for each crossing we’ll look at the unique context of each one and our city’s overall transportation network,” the city said in a post on its website.

“For example, we’ll need to consider how closing one rail crossing would affect traffic flow at another and in the local area. Some options may not be possible to implement for every crossing.”

The study will continue through the winter with a virtual open house scheduled for early next year. A presentation with recommendations would then be made to city council at a date yet to be determined.

The city is also asking to hear from commuters about how they travel over these crossings and any challenges they might face.

A survey has been posted online and comments can be made until Nov. 30.

Any input along with technical traffic analyses and feasibility assessments will be used to make recommendations about each crossing, the city said.

We’re starting a transportation study to look at and propose changes for five road-level rail crossings in #Guelph. Tell us about how you travel across these crossings and any challenges you face. Complete the online survey by November 30. https://t.co/op1rE81EV9 pic.twitter.com/fN3XMRuW8H — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) October 28, 2021