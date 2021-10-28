Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph begins study to look at proposed changes to 5 railway crossings

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:36 pm
Guelph is studying five road-level rail crossings as it prepares for two way all day GO train service. View image in full screen
Guelph is studying five road-level rail crossings as it prepares for two way all day GO train service. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

The City of Guelph says changes could be coming to several road-level railway crossings in Guelph as part of an effort to bring two-way all-day rail service to the Kitchener GO line.

On Thursday, the city announced that a study is getting underway that could lead to construction projects that will allow five crossings to meet safety regulations and current design standards in accordance with Transport Canada’s Railway Safety Act.

Read more: GO train speed limits increasing through Guelph

The following five rail crossings are being looked at:

  • Alma Street between Crimea and Inkerman streets
  • Edinburgh Road between Foster Avenue and Preston/Inkerman streets
  • Yorkshire Street between Foster Avenue and Preston Street
  • Glasgow Street at Kent Street
  • Watson Road just north of York Road

The study will also look at building a footbridge over the rails at Cityview Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

Things like traffic flow and connectivity for all road users are being assessed in the study, the city said.

The options for each crossing include doing nothing, separating a street and railway with an overpass, building a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists, or closing the crossing.

“To find the best solution for each crossing we’ll look at the unique context of each one and our city’s overall transportation network,” the city said in a post on its website.

“For example, we’ll need to consider how closing one rail crossing would affect traffic flow at another and in the local area. Some options may not be possible to implement for every crossing.”

The study will continue through the winter with a virtual open house scheduled for early next year. A presentation with recommendations would then be made to city council at a date yet to be determined.

Click to play video: 'Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project' Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project
Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project – Oct 12, 2021

The city is also asking to hear from commuters about how they travel over these crossings and any challenges they might face.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rider shares experience on the first GO train from London, Ont.

A survey has been posted online and comments can be made until Nov. 30.

Any input along with technical traffic analyses and feasibility assessments will be used to make recommendations about each crossing, the city said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagCity of Guelph tagGO train taggo train guelph tagGuelph GO Trains tagGuelph railway crossings tagGuelph railway study tagTwo way all day Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers