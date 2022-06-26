Kelowna dog rescue selling blueberry bushes in fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

A creative fundraiser for Kelowna’s Paws it Forward Dog Rescue will sweeten your summer.

The not-for-profit organization has received more than 500 blueberry bushes as a donation and has turned that good fortune into a fundraiser.

“Now, we have a wonderful opportunity to be able to sell the blueberry bushes and have 100 per cent of everything that we raise go directly towards the animals,” said Leanne Poon, Paws It Forward fundraising coordinator.

There are more than 500 blueberry bushes for sale and they are only $12 each or you can buy two for $20. But there’s a catch. If you don’t own a blueberry bush yet, you have to purchase two.

“They need each other to pollinate,” said Poon.

It’s all for a good cause. Paws it Forward relies on donations to continue helping dogs that have been abandoned or surrendered, and this year has already been a busy one.

“Currently, we have over 43 dogs that are in our care looking for homes and we have already had over 200 dogs this year,” said Poon.

“It’s increased sadly because of the COVID dogs that were acquired during COVID. They are being surrendered to us because they can’t care for them, anxiety issues with people going back to the office, it’s a variety of different situations.”

To purchase your blueberry bush send an e-mail to bark@pawsitforward.org or make a donation www.pawsitforward.org