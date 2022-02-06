Paws it Forward hosts adoption event in west Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Paws it Forward dog rescue hosted a meet and greet adoption event in west Kelowna this weekend in an effort to join furry friends with future owners.

The event took place Sunday afternoon at Pawcademy dog training in west Kelowna.

Paws it Forward Director, Jilly-ann Gibson says this is the first meet and greet in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We haven’t had many in the past few years because of the pandemic but we’ve had lots of them in the past.”

There are a total of 15 dogs up for adoption coming to “meet people to hopefully find their forever home.”

Gibson adds that it is important for them to ensure the dogs will be going home with the right owner.

“We kind of ask them a few questions to get a feel for what they are looking to adopt, the reasoning for why they are adopting and we try to make sure it is not because they are just home right now with COVID.”

Gibson says a lot of people have become interested in adoption in recent years due to the pandemic requiring more people to work from home, and giving them the time to spend with pets.

Some dogs are coming from as far away as China, with others are local or from other provinces.

