Heat warning continues for Toronto, Windsor as temperatures hit 30s

A heat warning remains in effect for the western Greater Toronto Area and Windsor-Essex as sweltering temperatures continue.

Environment Canada said the heat warning would continue through the day and end by Sunday evening, when “considerably cooler and less humid air” is set to arrive.

The heat warning was kept in place for Toronto, Peel, Halton and the Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent areas. Environment Canada said temperatures could reach the low 30s.

“Humidex values this afternoon are expected to be in the mid to high thirties,” the agency said.

People are advised to drink water regularly, check on older family or friends and never to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the advisory said.