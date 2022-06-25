Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

GTA, much of southern Ontario placed under special air quality statement

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario summer forecast 2022' Ontario summer forecast 2022
WATCH ABOVE: Frequent thunderstorms will limit the length and strength of any heats waves but a warmer than normal summer is still expected across southern Ontario for 2022. Global News' Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell explains in his seasonal forecast.

Much of the Greater Toronto Area and other places in southern Ontario have been placed under a special air quality statement by Environment Canada as blistering temperatures continue.

In a statement, the agency said that hot and humid weather conditions are creating “elevated pollution levels.”

The statement was issued at 11:23 a.m. Saturday for Toronto, Vaughan, Uxbridge, Peel Region, Newmarket and Georgina within the GTA.

Environment Canada also issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, saying a heat event is expected to hit the city this weekend.

Trending Stories

Read more: Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto

The agency said maximum temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Humidex values are expected to be in the mid to high thirties,” the warning said.

Guelph, Kitchener, Windsor, Sarnia and Burlington were also included in the special air quality statement.

“Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area,” the statement said.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagMississauga tagBrampton tagBurlington tagPeel Region tagGreater Toronto Area tagVaughan tagWindsor tagWeather Warning tagnewmarket tagAir quality statement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers