Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police officer could face charges over takedown involving police dog

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 4:41 pm
The IIO's mandate is to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing. . View image in full screen
The IIO's mandate is to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing. . Global News

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has opened the door to potential charges against a Vancouver police officer on use of force grounds.

The Independent Investigations Office says it has filed a report with Crown counsel over the actions of the officer during a Sept. 20, 2020 arrest in East Vancouver.

Read more: Abbotsford police officer charged with assault

According to the IIO, police were responding to a report of a man lying under a parked vehicle on 13th Avenue, just east of Clark Drive around 2:30 in the morning.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks' IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks
IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks – May 6, 2022

The IIO said when police arrived, the man got on a bicycle and tried to leave. Officers pursued on foot, and the man was arrested with the assistance of a police dog.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“During the take-down and arrest, the man sustained serious injuries,” the IIO said in a media release.

Read more: Vancouver police officer charged with assault over 2019 incident near Strathcona Park

A review of the evidence by IIO chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald determined there were reasonable grounds to believe an officer may have committed an offence during the arrest.

The file is now in the hands of Crown prosecutors, who will decide whether or not to approve a charge.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagIIO tagVancouver Police Department tagIndependent Investigations Office tagUse of Force tagpossible charges tagconsideration of charges taguse of force arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers