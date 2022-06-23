Menu

Crime

Abbotsford police officer charged with assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 9:54 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Simon Little / Global News

The BC Prosecution Service has approved two charges against an Abbotsford police officer in connection with an arrest he made more than two years ago.

The service says in a news release that Const. Shaun Nagel has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: Watchdog report opens door to possible charges against Port Moody police officer

The service says the charges were made in relation to a suspect’s arrest in West Vancouver on Feb. 26, 2020.

It did not provide any other details because Nagel’s case is before the courts.

Read more: IIO files report for consideration of charges in Chilliwack police shooting

It says the charges were approved by an “experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer.”

Nagel’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3 in North Vancouver Provincial Court.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
