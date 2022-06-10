Menu

Crime

IIO files report for consideration of charges in Chilliwack police shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 11:48 am
BC IIO View image in full screen
The IIO said there may be grounds to charge one officer in connection with a shooting in Chilliwack in 2021. Global News

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has filed a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

The report centres around a police shooting that left one man in hospital with “serious injuries.”

“Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed offences in relation to the use of a firearm,” IIO staff wrote in a release.

Read more: Watchdog called in after woman injured in police shooting in Surrey

Around 7 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2021, police responded to a domestic incident in Chilliwack, according to the IIO.

A man who was believed to be involved in the domestic incident allegedly left the scene of the incident in a vehicle and was located shortly after by police near the intersection of Lickman Road and Keith Wilson Road.

“Police approached the vehicle at about 8:55 a.m. and an interaction occurred which resulted in shots being fired by police,” IIO staff said.

“As releasing the details of that interaction could prejudice a potential prosecution, more information will not be provided at this time.”

Charges have not been approved by the BC Prosecution Service at this time.

