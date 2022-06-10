IIO files report for consideration of charges in Chilliwack police shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has filed a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

The report centres around a police shooting that left one man in hospital with “serious injuries.”

@iiobc files report with Crown Counsel for Consideration of charges regarding January 2021 officer-involved shooting in Chilliwack https://t.co/1cyEmfonu2 — IIOBC (@iiobc) June 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed offences in relation to the use of a firearm,” IIO staff wrote in a release.

Read more: Watchdog called in after woman injured in police shooting in Surrey

Around 7 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2021, police responded to a domestic incident in Chilliwack, according to the IIO.

A man who was believed to be involved in the domestic incident allegedly left the scene of the incident in a vehicle and was located shortly after by police near the intersection of Lickman Road and Keith Wilson Road.

“Police approached the vehicle at about 8:55 a.m. and an interaction occurred which resulted in shots being fired by police,” IIO staff said.

“As releasing the details of that interaction could prejudice a potential prosecution, more information will not be provided at this time.”

Charges have not been approved by the BC Prosecution Service at this time.

1:58 IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey – May 25, 2022