IIO report opens door to possible charges against Port Moody police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 8:07 pm
British Columbia’s police watchdog has filed a report with the prosecution service for consideration of charges, saying a Port Moody officer may have committed an offence while making an arrest.

A statement from the Independent Investigations Office says police went to a man’s home in September last year to attempt an arrest on outstanding warrants.

It says the man “exited” the building from a third-storey balcony, where he was seriously injured in the fall.

Trending Stories

The man fled on foot and police pursued him for a short distance before he was taken into custody.

The office says it “reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed an offence in relation to the entry of the residence and arrest.”

It says the prosecution service must be satisfied there is a “substantial likelihood of conviction” based on evidence gathered by the investigations office and that the prosecution is in the public interest.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
