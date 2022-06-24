Manitoba woman arrested in Pine Creek First Nation fatal stabbing

A 40-year-old woman is in RCMP custody in connection with a fatal stabbing on Pine Creek First Nation Thursday night.
Winnipegosis RCMP said they were called to the community, 110 km north of Dauphin, around 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim, 51, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Police said his death is being treated as a homicide, and the suspect was arrested at the scene.
Trending Stories
RCMP continue to investigate.
Winnipeg’s latest homicide shines spotlight on domestic violence issue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments