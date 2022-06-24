Menu

Crime

Manitoba woman arrested in Pine Creek First Nation fatal stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 12:54 pm
RCMP Winnipegosis detachment.
RCMP Winnipegosis detachment. RCMP

A 40-year-old woman is in RCMP custody in connection with a fatal stabbing on Pine Creek First Nation Thursday night.

Winnipegosis RCMP said they were called to the community, 110 km north of Dauphin, around 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim, 51, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Read more: Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday

Police said his death is being treated as a homicide, and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Trending Stories

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s latest homicide shines spotlight on domestic violence issue' Winnipeg’s latest homicide shines spotlight on domestic violence issue
Winnipeg’s latest homicide shines spotlight on domestic violence issue – Jun 1, 2022

 

