Manitoba woman arrested in Pine Creek First Nation fatal stabbing

A 40-year-old woman is in RCMP custody in connection with a fatal stabbing on Pine Creek First Nation Thursday night.

Winnipegosis RCMP said they were called to the community, 110 km north of Dauphin, around 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim, 51, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said his death is being treated as a homicide, and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.

