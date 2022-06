Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking into a stabbing early Wednesday that left a man dead.

Police said they found the man stabbed and lying on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of Pembina Highway Wednesday around 4:30 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Anyone with information can call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

