Environment

Guelph moves to Level 1 yellow water restrictions

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 11:01 am
Level One Yellow View image in full screen
City of Guelph

The City of Guelph says it’s changing its watering restrictions Friday, moving to Level 1 yellow from Level 0 blue as part of the Outside Water Use Program.

The move is in response to the recent hot, dry weather the city has been experiencing.

At Level 1 yellow, lawn watering is restricted to 7 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on odd or even calendar dates by address number.

Read more: Heat warning remains in place for Guelph, Waterloo Region

That means odd-numbered houses can water on odd-numbered dates, and even-numbered houses on even dates.

The city says its outside water use program is actively enforced through its bylaw officers.

They will issue a fine or court summons for each observed infraction; however, they will often use an education-first approach with violators.

Read more: COVID-19 — Guelph lays out plans to open summer day camps, splash pads, pools

Check the city’s website for gardening and lawn maintenance tips during hot and dry weather.

 

