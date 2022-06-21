Menu

Canada

Heat warning, special air quality statement issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario summer forecast 2022' Ontario summer forecast 2022
Ontario summer forecast 2022

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning as well as a special air quality statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The heat warning is expected to last through Wednesday with temperatures reaching as high as the mid-30s in the afternoon.

Read more: Ontario summer forecast — Warm summer with more rain, storms than average expected

The thermometer is not expected to go below 20 C at night so there will be little respite from the heat until Thursday.

The high temperatures have brought poor air quality along with them, according to Environment Canada.

It says the “special air quality statement is in place due to high levels of air pollution.”

Story continues below advertisement

The low air quality is expected to continue into the evening and Environment Canada is warning that some people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

The agency says kids, seniors and those with issues such as asthma are especially at risk.

