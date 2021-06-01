COVID-19: Guelph lays out plans to open summer day camps, splash pads, pools

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has laid out its plans to reopen its splash pads and pools along with opening registration for summer day camp.

In a news release on Tuesday, the city said all of the dates that have been laid out are subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the province.

“COVID-19 restrictions are changing how and where we play, so we’ve re-imagined Guelph’s recreation programs for all kinds of COVID-safe summer fun,” said deputy CAO Colleen Clack-Bush.

All of the city’s splash pads are scheduled to open on June 12, with the exception of one at Hanlon Creek Park, which is closed for the season. The splash pads will open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Market Square wading pool outside of city hall should open for the weekend of June 19 and then open daily as of June 26. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with each 45-minute session starting at the top of each hour and only a maximum of 50 people using the wading pool at a time.

The city’s two other wading pools — at Exhibition Park and Sunny Acres Park — along with the outdoor swimming pool at Lyon Park will follow the same reopening schedule.

The city has already opened outdoor amenities such as skate parks, tennis courts and disc golf courses for casual use, but not allowing team sports nor taking any bookings.

Residents can check the city’s website for guidelines, hours, and closures due to inclement weather or maintenance.