Nearly 3,000 tickets issued during week-long Toronto police road safety campaign

Nearly 3,000 tickets were issued during a week-long Toronto police road safety campaign geared toward motorcycles.

Toronto police said between June 13 and June 19, they issued 2,975 tickets.

“Members focused on ‘The Big 4’ behaviours that are known to cause injuries to people using our roads and identified drivers who were speeding, driving aggressively, driving while distracted and driving while impaired,” police said in a news release.

Police said 1,175 tickets were issued for speeding, 753 for aggressive driving, and 183 for distracted driving.

Of the speeding tickets issued, 27 qualified as stunt driving, resulting in impounded vehicles and suspended licences.

Twenty-five arrests were also made for impaired driving, police said.