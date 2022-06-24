Menu

Comments

Crime

School bus driver faces impaired charges after Brampton collision on Thursday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 7:08 am
The scene of the incident in the area of Countryside and Coleraine drives in Brampton on Thursday. View image in full screen
The scene of the incident in the area of Countryside and Coleraine drives in Brampton on Thursday. Global News

A school bus driver is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Brampton on Thursday evening.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened in the area of Countryside and Coleraine drives in the city’s northeast end at about 6:42 p.m.

Police said a school bus and one other vehicle were involved in a “minor collision.”

Several children were reported to be on the bus at the time. No one was injured.

Police said the bus driver, a 61-year-old woman from Brampton, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired — blood over 80.

