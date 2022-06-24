School bus driver faces impaired charges after Brampton collision on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A school bus driver is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Brampton on Thursday evening.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened in the area of Countryside and Coleraine drives in the city’s northeast end at about 6:42 p.m.

Police said a school bus and one other vehicle were involved in a “minor collision.”

Several children were reported to be on the bus at the time. No one was injured.

Police said the bus driver, a 61-year-old woman from Brampton, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired — blood over 80.

