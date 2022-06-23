Victim of attempted murder in Regina dies from injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lori Shannon Huntinghawk, a 30-year-old Regina woman who was the victim of a recent attempted murder, has passed away from her injuries.

On May 23, around 2:00 a.m., police were dispatched after a report of a seriously injured female in the 1200 block of Garnet Street. Huntinghawk was taken to hospital by EMS.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP searching for stolen Indigenous regalia

After an investigation into this case, led by the Major Crimes Unit, two arrests were made with multiple charges.

The original charges included aggravated assault and attempted murder.

However, the victim’s death in hospital on June 6th resulted in the Crown withdrawing the original charges, replacing them with the following:

Story continues below advertisement

Tegan Lestat Laplante, a 24-year-old from Regina and Ashley Rempel, a 34-year-old from Regina have both been charged with first degree murder.

Read more: Regina Police introduce new motorcycles to combat distracted driving

Both made their first court appearance on the new charges on June 23 at 2:00 p.m..

1:17 Saskatoon city council and board of police commissioners members met to continue discussions on drug decriminalization on Wednesday Saskatoon city council and board of police commissioners members met to continue discussions on drug decriminalization on Wednesday