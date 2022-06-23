Menu

Comments

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP searching for stolen Indigenous regalia

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 5:14 pm
stolen regalia View image in full screen
According to RCMP, they received a report of the theft on June 6 of the regalia from House 903 in Kawacatoose First Nation. RCMP / Supplied Photo

Punnichy, Sask., RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding the theft of stolen traditional Indigenous regalia to come forward.

Read more: ‘It’s not a costume’ — B.C. teacher’s alleged mocking of student’s Indigenous regalia sparks protest

According to RCMP, they received a report of the theft on June 6 of the regalia from House 903 in Kawacatoose First Nation.

Kawacatoose First Nation is located about 130 kilometres north of Regina and 10 kilometres east of Highway 6.

Officers met with the residents of the house the same day and have been looking for the regalia since then.

At this time, the regalia has not been found.

RCMP believe the regalia was stolen between May and June 4.

Read more: RCMP searching for stolen house in Saskatchewan

The stolen regalia includes three items described as a white eagle fan, a blue and white beaded beret with feathers, and a blue and white breastplate with feathers.

RCMP have released a picture of the missing regalia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200 or 310-RCMP.  Anonymous tips can also be made to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

