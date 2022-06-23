Regina Police introduce new motorcycles to combat distracted driving

Send this page to someone via email

“Distracted drivers won’t see them coming … and that’s the point.”

That was the statement made by SGI today, as Regina Police look for new ways to deter distracted driving.

The Government of Saskatchewan and SGI are purchasing two new police motorcycles for Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS).

“Motorcycles allow the officer to get close to the vehicle and, with the higher vantage point, visually confirm a driver is on their phone or not wearing a seatbelt,” said Sgt. Ian Barr, head of the Regina Police CTSS.

“This will enhance our officers’ effectiveness in deterring these unsafe behaviours and preventing injuries and deaths.”

In total, the cost to purchase and equip the two motorcycles was $110,000 with funding split equally between SGI and the provincial Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

“Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of auto crashes and the Government of Saskatchewan, along with SGI, are pleased to support CTSS efforts to tackle this persistent road safety concern,” said Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SGI.

This comes one day after Regina Police announced 748 tickets were issued for distracted driving during the month of May, including 655 drivers caught using a mobile device.

The new bikes will be hitting the streets this week.

