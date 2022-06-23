Menu

Calgary lifts boating advisory for Bow and Elbow rivers

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 1:30 pm
The Elbow River flows through Calgary as heavy rainfall forecast for southern Alberta is prompting the city of Calgary to declare a local state of emergency, Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. View image in full screen
The Elbow River flows through Calgary as heavy rainfall forecast for southern Alberta is prompting the city of Calgary to declare a local state of emergency, Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Boating advisories issued earlier this month for the Bow and Elbow rivers in Calgary have been lifted.

In a news release Thursday morning, the City of Calgary said flow rates on both rivers have decreased and river conditions have improved since extensive rain fell in the city last week.

Read more: ‘A whole lot more’: Calgary braces for second day of heavy rainfall

However, the city warns there is still reduced visibility and the water temperature remains cold. The city said people can resume normal river activities, but they’re encouraged to be cautious.

“Conditions are unpredictable this time of year and can change without warning, such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that result in rapid, short duration increases in flow,” the city said in its news release.

Read more: Summer weather 2022: What can Canadians expect this year?

The city monitors flow levels closely and issues advisories when flows present increased challenges for users, according to the city.

“During the spring/summer runoff season, melting snow and floating debris can create dangerous conditions for people on the river, prompting these types of advisories,” the city stated.

The Glenmore Reservoir has also reopened for boating activities.

A state of local emergency was issued in Calgary earlier this month ahead of heavy rainfall that fell in the city and surrounding areas. The state of emergency was lifted on June 17.

