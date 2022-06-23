Calgary lifts boating advisory for Bow and Elbow rivers

Send this page to someone via email

Boating advisories issued earlier this month for the Bow and Elbow rivers in Calgary have been lifted.

In a news release Thursday morning, the City of Calgary said flow rates on both rivers have decreased and river conditions have improved since extensive rain fell in the city last week.

However, the city warns there is still reduced visibility and the water temperature remains cold. The city said people can resume normal river activities, but they’re encouraged to be cautious.

“Conditions are unpredictable this time of year and can change without warning, such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that result in rapid, short duration increases in flow,” the city said in its news release.

The city monitors flow levels closely and issues advisories when flows present increased challenges for users, according to the city.

“During the spring/summer runoff season, melting snow and floating debris can create dangerous conditions for people on the river, prompting these types of advisories,” the city stated.

The Glenmore Reservoir has also reopened for boating activities.

A state of local emergency was issued in Calgary earlier this month ahead of heavy rainfall that fell in the city and surrounding areas. The state of emergency was lifted on June 17.

