Traffic

Part of Highway 401, Yonge Street closed in Toronto due to nearby fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 10:02 am
Smoke is seen coming from a communications tower at Yonge Street and Highway 401 on Thursday. View image in full screen
Smoke is seen coming from a communications tower at Yonge Street and Highway 401 on Thursday. MTO

Parts of Highway 401 and Yonge Street have been closed in Toronto due to a nearby fire, officials say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that emergency crews responded shortly before 9 a.m. to the area of Yonge Street and Highway 401 for a communications tower that was on fire.

Police said it was near the on and off ramps of the 401.

The pole was leaning and there were concerns that it may fall, leading to a closure of Yonge Street in the area, as well as a portion of the 401.

The Ministry of Transportation said the westbound collector lanes of the highway were closed, along with the on-ramp at Yonge Street.

