1 man dead, another injured after vehicle, e-bike collide in Aurora, Ont.: police

A man has died after a vehicle and e-bike collided in Aurora, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said the collision occurred just after 10 a.m., on Yonge Street at Gilbert Drive.

Police said the driver of the E-bike, a 26-year-old man, has died.

The drive of the vehicle, a 65-year-old man, has been taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police said they are now searching for next of kin.

According to police, Yonge Street is closed in both directions.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Serious Motor Vehicle Collision – Road closed in both directions on Yonge St., #Aurora between Industrial PKWY and Bayview Ave. Please avoid the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 23, 2022