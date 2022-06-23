Menu

Traffic

1 man dead, another injured after vehicle, e-bike collide in Aurora, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 12:38 pm
York Regional Police are investigating after fatal collision between an e-bike and a vehicle in Aurora, Ont. View image in full screen
York Regional Police are investigating after fatal collision between an e-bike and a vehicle in Aurora, Ont. Chris Dunseith / Global News

A man has died after a vehicle and e-bike collided in Aurora, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said the collision occurred just after 10 a.m., on Yonge Street at Gilbert Drive.

Police said the driver of the E-bike, a 26-year-old man, has died.

The drive of the vehicle, a 65-year-old man, has been taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Read more: Man taken to trauma centre after e-bike, vehicle collide in Brampton

Police said they are now searching for next of kin.

According to police, Yonge Street is closed in both directions.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

