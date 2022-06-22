Access point for Grand River opening in West Montrose

Send this page to someone via email

A new option will soon be available for those looking to launch a canoe or kayak along the Grand River near Kitchener.

The Township of Woolwich has announced that a new river access point will be open next Wednesday at the West Montrose Family Camp.

It says that there was a successful pilot last year for the launch point which is listed as number 204, which is the 204th kilometre upstream from Lake Erie.

“The Township of Woolwich is so proud of this collaborative partnership, and the efforts taken to establish this new river access point,” Mayor Sandy Shantz said.

“This exciting opportunity allows water users a unique amenity that connects them to a fun outdoor experience.”

The access point at the campground, which is located on Line 86 in West Montrose, is open to all tubers, kayakers, canoers and other water users.

A spokesperson for the township told Global News that those that wish to leave vehicles or use the facilities at the privately-owned campground will be charged a fee of $5, although the use of the launch point itself is free.