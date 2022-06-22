Edmonton police search for man wanted in child sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted in a recent child sexual assault.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the EPS said sometime between June 14 and June 17, a five-year-old girl was playing at the Evansdale School playground in the area of 150 Avenue and 93 Street when she was grabbed by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her and ran off.

The suspect is described as a man with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a brown shirt, jeans, black shoes without socks and a black watch. Police said he referred to himself as “Kevin.”

Police hope to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement