Belleville man faces child porn-related charges

A Belleville man was briefly in police custody after an investigation by the Belleville Police.

Members of the Belleville Police Service tech crime unit, forensic identification unit and emergency response unit executed a search warrant on June 16 at a west-end Belleville residence.

The investigation began in April 2022 and investigators say they uncovered “illegal material being distributed online through a social media platform.”

Stephen Ladouceur, 39, of Belleville, was arrested Thursday on two charges of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

He was released on conditions with a court date of Aug. 18.

