Kingston, Ont. COVID assessment centre cuts hours for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre is cutting the hours of operation at the Beechgrove COVID-19 Assessment Centre during the summer months.

Read more: Municipal election sign rules vary from one Ontario municipality to another

As of July 1, the centre will be closed on weekends and statutory holidays. The hours of operation are now Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hospital says the change allows the assessment centre to continue supporting current PCR testing volumes but also stewarding its resources over the summer.

1:37 Expert says climate change affecting maple syrup production Expert says climate change affecting maple syrup production