Health

Kingston, Ont. COVID assessment centre cuts hours for the summer

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 9:30 am
Beechgrove Assessment Centre. View image in full screen
Beechgrove Assessment Centre. Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre is cutting the hours of operation at the Beechgrove COVID-19 Assessment Centre during the summer months.

As of July 1, the centre will be closed on weekends and statutory holidays. The hours of operation are now Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hospital says the change allows the assessment centre to continue supporting current PCR testing volumes but also stewarding its resources over the summer.

