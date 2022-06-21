Kingston, Ont. COVID assessment centre cuts hours for the summer

Kingston Health Sciences Centre is cutting the hours of operation at the Beechgrove COVID-19 Assessment Centre during the summer months.
As of July 1, the centre will be closed on weekends and statutory holidays. The hours of operation are now Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The hospital says the change allows the assessment centre to continue supporting current PCR testing volumes but also stewarding its resources over the summer.
