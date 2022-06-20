Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Municipal election sign rules vary from one Ontario municipality to another

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 3:39 pm
Municipal election signs are starting to pop up across southeastern Ontario. View image in full screen
Municipal election signs are starting to pop up across southeastern Ontario. Global Kingston

The municipal election is not until Oct. 24, but already election signs are starting to pop up in areas across southeastern Ontario.

But that’s because the bylaws for putting up election signs vary from one municipality to another.

For example, in South Frontenac, mayor Ron Vandewal has already erected signs indicating his re-election bid.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. Mayor Bryan Paterson to seek re-election

In that municipality, as well as in Prince Edward County, Smiths Falls and Brockville, candidates can begin putting out signs as soon as they’ve registered.

Trending Stories

In places like Napanee, though, candidates must wait to put out their signs until 45 days before the election.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates in Belleville must wait until Aug. 20, the day after the last day to register.

In Kingston, candidates must wait until 30 days before the election, and cannot put signs on public property. The reasons for that include obstructing the view of or distracting drivers, and environmental concerns.

Click to play video: 'Dive Against Debris teaching Kingston, Ont., youth about water conservation' Dive Against Debris teaching Kingston, Ont., youth about water conservation
Dive Against Debris teaching Kingston, Ont., youth about water conservation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagMunicipal Election tagBelleville tagNapanee tagPrince Edward County tagBylaws tagelection signs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers