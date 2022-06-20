Municipal election sign rules vary from one Ontario municipality to another

Send this page to someone via email

The municipal election is not until Oct. 24, but already election signs are starting to pop up in areas across southeastern Ontario.

But that’s because the bylaws for putting up election signs vary from one municipality to another.

For example, in South Frontenac, mayor Ron Vandewal has already erected signs indicating his re-election bid.

In that municipality, as well as in Prince Edward County, Smiths Falls and Brockville, candidates can begin putting out signs as soon as they’ve registered.

In places like Napanee, though, candidates must wait to put out their signs until 45 days before the election.

Candidates in Belleville must wait until Aug. 20, the day after the last day to register.

In Kingston, candidates must wait until 30 days before the election, and cannot put signs on public property. The reasons for that include obstructing the view of or distracting drivers, and environmental concerns.

