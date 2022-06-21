Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP investigate deadly highway crash near Morley

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 9:48 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

RCMP said investigators were looking into what caused a fatal crash on Highway 1A at Branch Road near Morley, Alta., on Tuesday evening.

Police did not say if there was more than one fatality or if there were any injuries. They also did not say how many vehicles were involved.

“Traffic in both directions has been affected while officers investigate this tragic incident,” Cochrane RCMP said in a news release issued just before 7:30 p.m. “Officers anticipate being on scene for several hours.

“Information about those involved will not be released until next of kin notifications have been performed.”

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagFatal Crash tagTraffic tagdeadly crash tagCochrane RCMP tagHighway 1A tagBranch Road tagHighway 1A fatal crash tagDeadly crash near Morley tagFatal crash near Morley tagHighway 1A deadly crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers