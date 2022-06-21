RCMP investigate deadly highway crash near Morley

RCMP said investigators were looking into what caused a fatal crash on Highway 1A at Branch Road near Morley, Alta., on Tuesday evening.

Police did not say if there was more than one fatality or if there were any injuries. They also did not say how many vehicles were involved.

“Traffic in both directions has been affected while officers investigate this tragic incident,” Cochrane RCMP said in a news release issued just before 7:30 p.m. “Officers anticipate being on scene for several hours.

“Information about those involved will not be released until next of kin notifications have been performed.”

