23-year-old Calgary man dies in motorcycle collision north of Cochrane Saturday

A 23-year-old Calgary man has died following a motorcycle collision just north of Cochrane on Saturday.

RCMP said the collision happened on May 7 at 1:20 p.m. on Highway 22 near Township Road 272, just north of Cochrane.

The initial investigation found a vehicle slowed to make a left turn and while the vehicles behind it slowed and came to a stop, the motorcycle collided with the stopped vehicles, police said.

Bystanders and emergency responders provided immediate first aid, however, RCMP said the man died from his injuries.

Cochrane RCMP said it is continuing to investigate the collision and is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second fatal motorcyclist collision in the area in the last week.

On May 1, RCMP said a north-bound motorcycle lost control on Highway 22 north of Redwood Meadows, entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.