Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash in West St. Paul

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 7:14 pm
police-extremists.jpg View image in full screen
RCMP say a 70-year-old woman from Winnipeg was killed in a crash on Hwy 8, just north of the city, Monday. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

A woman from Winnipeg is dead following a highway crash just outside the city, RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 8, near Grassmere Road, around 12:50 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 8 north of Winnipeg: RCMP

They say a vehicle was stopped partially on the shoulder in the southbound lane when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday' Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday
Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday – May 27, 2022

The driver and only occupant of the stopped vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman killed in early morning car crash during flight from Winnipeg police

The driver and only occupant of other vehicle, a 21-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information or dashcam video to call Red River RCMP at 204-667-6519.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagManitoba RCMP tagHighway crash tagHighway 8 tagWest St. Paul tagHighway Fatality tagRed River North RCMP tagGrassmere Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers