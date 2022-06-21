Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash in West St. Paul

A woman from Winnipeg is dead following a highway crash just outside the city, RCMP say.
Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 8, near Grassmere Road, around 12:50 p.m. Monday.
They say a vehicle was stopped partially on the shoulder in the southbound lane when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.
The driver and only occupant of the stopped vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and only occupant of other vehicle, a 21-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information or dashcam video to call Red River RCMP at 204-667-6519.
