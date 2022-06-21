Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash in West St. Paul

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Winnipeg is dead following a highway crash just outside the city, RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 8, near Grassmere Road, around 12:50 p.m. Monday.

They say a vehicle was stopped partially on the shoulder in the southbound lane when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The driver and only occupant of the stopped vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and only occupant of other vehicle, a 21-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information or dashcam video to call Red River RCMP at 204-667-6519.

June 20 a vehicle was parked in the southbound lane/shoulder on #MBHwy8, when it was rear-ended. Driver of the stopped vehicle, a 70yo female was pronounced deceased at scene. The other driver, a 21yo male was taken to hospital. Anyone w info/dash cam video 204-667-6519 #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/mTb0EUMUIh — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 21, 2022