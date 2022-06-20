Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 8 north of Winnipeg: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a woman has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 8 just north of Winnipeg.
A notice on the Manitoba 511 website shows Highway 8 southbound closed shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. The stretch of highway is closed between Northumberland to Grassmere.
RCMP told Global News the crash happened roughly one kilometre north of the Perimeter around 12:50 p.m.
A police spokesperson said it appears an SUV rear ended a car.
They say a woman was seriously injured. There’s been no update on the woman’s condition or if anyone was injured.
Red River North RCMP are continuing to investigate.
