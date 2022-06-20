Menu

Canada

Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 8 north of Winnipeg: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 4:40 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP say a woman was seriously injured in a crash on Hwy 8, just north of Winnipeg, Monday. File / Global News

Manitoba RCMP say a woman has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 8 just north of Winnipeg.

A notice on the Manitoba 511 website shows Highway 8 southbound closed shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. The stretch of highway is closed between Northumberland to Grassmere.

RCMP told Global News the crash happened roughly one kilometre north of the Perimeter around 12:50 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesperson said it appears an SUV rear ended a car.

They say a woman was seriously injured. There’s been no update on the woman’s condition or if anyone was injured.

Red River North RCMP are continuing to investigate.

