Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman killed in early morning car crash during flight from Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 12:26 pm
Winnipeg police said the driver of this vehicle fled a traffic stop before crashing into a tree on Truro Street. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police said the driver of this vehicle fled a traffic stop before crashing into a tree on Truro Street. Sam Thompson / Global News

One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital early Monday morning after a vehicle fleeing police crashed into a tree in the Deer Lodge area.

Police said officers tried to pull a vehicle over around 12:45 a.m. to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver took off.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday

The vehicle was found in the 400 block of Truro Street, where it had crashed into a tree. All three occupants were taken to hospital — the driver and a teenage passenger in unstable condition, and another passenger in critical condition, who later died of her injuries.

Trending Stories

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), Manitoba’s police watchdog, has been notified and is investigating the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say' Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagFatal Crash tagWinnipeg Police Service tagTraffic Stop tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagIIU tagWinnipeg crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers