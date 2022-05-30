Woman killed in early morning car crash during flight from Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital early Monday morning after a vehicle fleeing police crashed into a tree in the Deer Lodge area.

Police said officers tried to pull a vehicle over around 12:45 a.m. to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver took off.

The vehicle was found in the 400 block of Truro Street, where it had crashed into a tree. All three occupants were taken to hospital — the driver and a teenage passenger in unstable condition, and another passenger in critical condition, who later died of her injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), Manitoba’s police watchdog, has been notified and is investigating the incident.

