Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 2:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Police Investigate Scene Of Fatal Collision on Dugald Rd.' Police Investigate Scene Of Fatal Collision on Dugald Rd.
Winnipeg Police Service respond to the fatal collision on Dugald Rd. and Bournais Rd. Motorists are re-directed E/B from Bournais Dr. and W/B from Beghin Ave.

Winnipeg police closed a stretch of Dugald Road following a fatal crash Friday.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, police said the crash happened near the corner of Dugald Road and Bournais Drive.

Read more: 5 people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday

Dugald Road is closed to traffic between northbound Bournais Drive and southbound Beghin Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday' Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday
Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday – Feb 25, 2022

Police have released no further details about the crash, and haven’t said if more than one person was killed or if anyone else was injured.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They also haven’t said what time it happened, though a witness sent a photo of a crash at the intersection to Global News shortly after 11 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg road closed in West End following Wednesday morning crash

A Global News camera person saw police investigating a furniture truck that had crashed into the side of a car at the scene later in the day.

There was no word from police about how long they expect the intersection to remain closed.

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagFatal Crash tagWinnipeg crash tagDugald Road tagBurnais Drive tagDugald Road Crash tagdugald road fatal crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers