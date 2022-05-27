Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday

Winnipeg police closed a stretch of Dugald Road following a fatal crash Friday.
In a tweet Friday afternoon, police said the crash happened near the corner of Dugald Road and Bournais Drive.
Dugald Road is closed to traffic between northbound Bournais Drive and southbound Beghin Avenue.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Police have released no further details about the crash, and haven’t said if more than one person was killed or if anyone else was injured.
They also haven’t said what time it happened, though a witness sent a photo of a crash at the intersection to Global News shortly after 11 a.m.
A Global News camera person saw police investigating a furniture truck that had crashed into the side of a car at the scene later in the day.
There was no word from police about how long they expect the intersection to remain closed.
Comments